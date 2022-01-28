COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - In an effort to provide better access to Covid-19 testing, DHEC has partnered with Prisma Health and Impact Health to open a new drive-thru testing site in the Upstate.
The site is located in the former Kmart parking lot, located at 1 Kmart Plaza, according to DHEC. This site is right near Prisma Health Greenville Memorial hospital in Greenville.
The agency said the testing site will open Friday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. After the first day, normal hours for the site will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Impact Health is conducting the testing using nasal swab-PCR tests and has capacity to test 600 to 700 people a day.
“This testing site will be game changer for residents in the Upstate,” said Patrick Brown, DHEC’s Upstate Outbreak Response Director in a news release. “We know COVID-19 testing demand is at an all-time high, and we are very excited to offer this free testing opportunity for community members. Knowing your COVID-19 status, especially if you’ve been exposed or are experiencing symptoms, is critical to the safety of individuals and their loved ones. We strongly encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity.”
We're told in addition to the new testing site, there are plenty of other available sites and resources for testing in the Upstate and across the state.
MORE NEWS: GCS asking Governor McMaster, DHEC, for change in COVID quarantine guidelines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.