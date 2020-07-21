COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said Tuesday that 56 more people have died from confirmed coronavirus-related issues in South Carolina, bringing the total number of virtus related deaths to 1,203.
Additionally, laboratory tests confirmed 1,870 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 73,101.
8,490 tests were performed with a 22 percent positive rate for Tuesday's numbers.
DHEC said state hospital beds are at 84 percent capacity and 1,593 were in use by COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday.
Health officials warn that the disease is being spread in South Carolina by people who do not know they are infectious and ask everyone in South Carolina to take the following preventative measures:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
