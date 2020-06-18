ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says two people are being treated after catching rabies from a cat in Williamston.
According to DHEC, the cat was found near Academy Street and W. Main Street, and tested positive for rabies this week. The feline was submitted for testing on June 16 and confirmed positive the next day.
The two people have since been referred to healthcare providers.
DHEC says contact with rabies involves being bitten or scratched by a rabid animal, or coming into contact with the animal's saliva.
The agency urges anyone who believes they've come into contact with a rabid animal to contact them. If you think your pet was bitten or scratched by the cat, or has wounds of unknown origin, call their Anderson office at 864-260-5585 during normal business hours, or the after-hours number at 888-857-0902.
Citizens are reminded to keep pets updated on their rabies vaccination, as this cat is the third animal in Anderson County to test positive for rabies in 2020. Across the state, there have been 59 cases of rabid animals this year.
To find your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office, click here.
More information on rabies can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.