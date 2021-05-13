SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Hearth (DHEC) confirms that a fox found Cedar Springs Road and Francis Marion Drive in Spartanburg, S.C. tested positive for rabies.
DHEC officials say that no people are known to be exposed but two dogs were exposed. Both dogs will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act according to officials.
Rabies Program Team Leader, Terri McCollister, said in a press release, "it is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or unknown domestic animal. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water. Contact your local Environmental Health office for further guidance.”
DHEC officials say that if your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider the fact that your pet may have been exposed to rabies. Officials encourage people in this situation to contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Spartanburg office at (864) 596-3327 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).
It is important to keep pets up to dat on their rabies vaccination according to officials.
For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies
