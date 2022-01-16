COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced it was updating its quarantine guidance for teachers to align with the guidance for healthcare workers.
The new guidelines state that teachers and staff who are maximally vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to quarantine after exposure if they show no symptoms, test negative on day five following the exposure and wear a mask for ten days.
Officials said this decision was made to help with the staffing shortages impacting schools around the state. They added that this change will allow more schools to continue to have in-person education while following the latest understanding of the risks and benefits.
