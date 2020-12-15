COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC has updated its Frequently Asked Questions document with new responses about the COVID-19 vaccine as doses begin to arrive and be administered in South Carolina.
The document discusses the vaccine's safety, cost, who can get the vaccine first, and other topics.
Read the document below:
MORE: DHEC: Masks and other prevention methods will still be required after getting the COVID-19 vaccine
