COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday announced 527 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 22 confirmed deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 143,295 and the total number of confirmed deaths is 3173.
Out of a statewide total of 4007 tests reported to DHEC(not including antibody tests), the percent positive rate for the latest round of testing was 13.2 percent.
