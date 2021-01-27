COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC reported nearly 100 new COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina on Thursday, with 50 of those from Upstate counties.
DHEC announced 88 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 9 deaths believed to be from COVID-19 issued.
Below is a breakdown by county of the new Upstate deaths:
- Anderson: 10
- Cherokee: 5
- Greenville: 8
- Greenwood: 2
- Laurens: 2
- Oconee: 2
- Pickens: 3
- Spartanburg: 18
Greenville County also saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 395 of the 2,621 new cases confirmed Wednesday.
DHEC also announced that the federal government will be providing an increased number of COVID-19 vaccine vials starting next week, but the demand for vaccine doses still outweighs the supply available.
In the meantime, DHEC asks everyone to remain vigilant in wearing masks, maintaining distance, and washing hands often.
