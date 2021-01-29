Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with DHEC say a teen from the Upstate has died this week from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, associated with COVID-19.
Officials say this marks the first death in the state related to MIS-C. To date, DHEC officials say there have been 42 cases of MIS-C reported among children in South Carolina.
MIS-C is a rare health condition that occurs in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been in contact with someone infected with the virus.
DHEC didn't identify where the teen was from specifically only saying from the Upstate region. We're told they died on Wednesday, January 27.
“It’s heartbreaking to have to report the death of such a young person. Our condolences go out to the family and to the many families that have suffered loss related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist.
Health experts say while they haven’t fully identified the connection between the virus and MIS-C, a surge in COVID-19 cases could lead to more MIS-C cases.
Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired.
Officials say the vast majority of children with MIS-C recover.
More news: Topgolf offers fans a chance to tee off in their favorite football stadium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.