MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday a section of Myrtle Beach shoreline has been placed under a short-term swimming advisory
The advisory is for water at the public access point at 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.
DHEC said bacteria levels that are above state and federal standards were detected in the water, and swimming is not advised in the area until bacteria levels return to normal.
It’s safe to wade, collect shells and fish within this swimming advisory area, but DHEC advised that people should not swim in or swallow the water. Also, people with open wounds or compromised immune systems avoid contact with the water.
DHEC said high levels of enterococci bacteria in water can potentially cause gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.
