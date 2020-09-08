COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Tuesday launched a new pledge project for South Carolina businesses in the fight against COVID-19.
DHEC said the "Stay SC Strong" pledge encourages business leaders to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace by following four major workplace safety practices that can lower the risk of infection for employees and customers.
Those four practices are:
- Wear Masks
Require the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth when social distancing isn’t possible and keep hand sanitizer and soap stocked and accessible.
- Reduce Employees' ExposureOffer telework options when feasible, and consider staggering start times and shifts for on-site workers to reduce employees’ exposure.
- Quarantine When NecessaryEncourage sick workers and patrons to stay home until their symptoms stop and their quarantine period ends and provide incentives for workers to stay home.
- Encourage Recommended GuidelinesPromote social distancing, regular hand washing, using hand sanitizer and other basic guidelines in the workplace.
“We’re proud of the efforts South Carolina businesses and the Department of Commerce have put forth as we work together to fight COVID-19,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director in a news release. “South Carolina’s business community continues to play an important role in protecting their workforce as well as the public who rely on the services and goods they provide. We hope this new campaign empowers businesses to be united as leaders in the community to keep South Carolinians safe and the state safely open for business.”
When business leaders sign the “Stay SC Strong” pledge, DHEC said those businesses will immediately receive a social media graphic announcing their commitment to fight COVID-19, as well as a printable poster reiterating the four major workplace safety measures listed above.
Also on Tuesday, DHEC announced 339 new confirmed cases of the virus and five additional deaths across the state.
The new cases brings the state's total number to 123,801 and deaths to 2,772.
