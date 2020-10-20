COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with Count the Kicks to help raise awareness for National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month.
According to DHEC, well before the first case of COVID-19, a maternal health crisis was happening in the U.S. is now being intensified by the pandemic. DHEC invites South Carolinians to help raise awareness by sharing information about Count the Kicks, an evidence-based stillbirth prevention campaign, with every expectant parent they know
"Research shows that fetal movement is a good indicator of fetal health. We want mothers to be able to recognize normal fetal movement so they will then be able to recognize unusual patterns," said Kimberly Seals, DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Maternal and Child Health said in a news release. "Counting baby’s kicks is an easy and free way for a mother to get in tune with her baby’s patterns and know when to notify the doctor if something changes."
The agency said Count the Kick teaches expectant parents the method for tracking their baby's movements starting at 28 weeks by having daily kick counting sessions.
"During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is an important time for expectant parents and providers to have regular conversations about fetal movement throughout the third trimester. We are thankful to be partnering with DHEC to get this important message to expectant parents and maternal healthcare providers in South Carolina,” said Emily Price, Healthy Birth Day, Inc. Executive Director in a news release.
DHEC said they are committed to reducing stillbirths in South Carolina through increasing awareness and community intervention.
To learn more about Count the Kicks, click here.
