GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is recommending people with health issues to limit time spent outdoors due to the smoke that has drifted from the wildfires in parts of the central and western Canada and U.S.
They say the most significant effects should occur Wednesday night and Thursday, though effects may last into Friday.
DHEC says the smoke from has drifted into the northern part of South Carolina, which can irritate the eyes and respiratory system as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung disease.
DHEC mentions that depending on the wind conditions, multiple areas can be affected. They say it is expected that the most significant health and visibility impacts from the smoke will be experienced in areas roughly along and north of a line from Myrtle Beach to Colombia to Abbeville.
