GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Saturday issued a recreational water advisory for Lake Whelchel in Cherokee County after harmful algal bloom (HAB) was found in the lake.
DHEC said microcystins, which are toxins produced by cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae), were greater than 40 micrograms per liter when the lake water was tested on Friday.
The water sample was taken near the boat landing.
DHEC said acceptable levels of microcystins are below 8 micrograms per liter.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency names microcystins a potent liver toxin and possible human carcinogen.
“Until further notice, no one should swim, wade or come into contact with the water or scum, foam or algae at Lake Whelchel,” said Bryan Rabon, DHEC’s Manager Aquatic Science Programs with the Bureau of Water.
DHEC also recommends that no fish from Lake Whelchel be eaten until the recreational water advisory is lifted.
DHEC and the Gaffney Board of Public Works are posting notice of the advisory on signs at the lake.
DHEC said people should seek medical attention if they or their family members are experiencing illness after coming into contact with the water.
Pets and livestock also may also experience health issues from microcystins.
Call DHEC’s Bureau of Water at 803-898-8374 with any questions.
MORE NEWS - 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.