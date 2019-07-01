CAMDEN, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC is warning people who ate at another South Carolina restaurant may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.
People who ate at Huddle House at 1029 W Dekalb St., Camden, in Kershaw County, between June 14 and June 28, 2019, might have been exposed to the virus. DHEC was notified on June 28, 2019, that an employee of the restaurant tested positive for hepatitis A.
DHEC said they are working with Huddle House to investigate possible exposures and provide guidance for preventive treatment for anyone who may be affected.
DHEC urges anyone who may have been exposed to consider getting a vaccine.
PREVIOUSLY - Hepatitis A in South Carolina outbreak spreads to 5 restaurants
