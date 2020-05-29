Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control alerted participants of the WIC program to be aware of phishing and fraud attempts.
According to DHEC, the attempts could be made over the phone, by mail or email, text or in person.
DHEC officials say the scam involves telling people to mail their eWIC card or passcode to reload their benefits. The agency warns that under no circumstances should you send your passcode or card to anyone.
Those who question the validity of a contact or suspect fraud are encouraged to contact their local WIC office.
DHEC recommends you monitor your eWIC accounts for changes you do not recognize.
