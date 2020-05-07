COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The director DHEC said discussions are being held concerning the status of public pools as summer approaches.
DHEC ordered all public pools in the state to close as of April 1.
"I had a discussion with Myra Reece our environmental affairs leader. She's working with Accelerate South Carolina and the LLR and the commerce and they are actually putting together some best practices for that as we are talking,” DHEC Director Rick Toomey said during a news conference Wednesday. “As they are doing with so many things, providing a best practices site on Accelerate.SC.gov where businesses can go to as a resource material. So, we are actually working on that information right now."
As of Thursday afternoon, no guidance for reopening public pools had been posted on the website.
Click here to read DHEC’s current guidance for public pools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.