COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC Dr. Brannon Traxler said Wednesday that the agency was working with providers to speed up COVID-19 vaccination efforts and issuing recommendations "to get more shots into arms."
Traxler said South Carolina is receiving about 63,000 new doses each week and does not foresee an increase in that number anytime soon.
She said the demand continues to outweigh supply, leading to vaccination appointments being filled extremely fast once they become available.
Traxler said right now the guidance is to continue to make the vaccines available by appointment only.
“There is not enough vaccine available to accommodate walk-ups everywhere," Traxler said.
To help providers schedule and fill more appointments, DHEC is urging providers not to hold back any vials for use as second doses, and to instead use all vials on hand as needed.
"Every drop of these vaccines should be used properly to vaccinate South Carolinians," Traxler said.
People who have received their first dose but are struggling to get an appointment for their second doses do have some flexibility. Traxler said if appointments cannot be made for 28 days after the first dose is administered, people can make appointments to receive their second doses four days earlier than that, or up to 17 days after.
South Carolina saw an additional 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday but Traxler said the state has not yet seen any confirmed cases of the new virus strains.
