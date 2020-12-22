COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC's Board of Directors announced their pick to be the agency's new director Tuesday during a board meeting.
The board selected Dr. Edward Simmer, who has decades of experience in the US Navy, to lead DHEC.
Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement that he thought Simmer was an excellent choice to lead the public health agency.
Below is a statement from McMaster:
“Dr. Simmer’s service and professional qualifications are remarkable, his career and achievements demonstrate the proven leadership and management skills required to direct the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The board has made an excellent choice and it’s my hope the Senate will confirm Dr. Simmer as quickly as possible."
The state Senate must give final approval.
Former DHEC director Rick Toomey left the position over the summer.
