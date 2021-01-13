COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said on Wednesday that their care line was tied up with high call volumes when the state opened vaccine registration to all South Carolinians age 70 and older.
Below is update DHEC provided when FOX Carolina asked the agency if they had been seeing any problems with registration:
The number of locations currently able to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccine is limited, because South Carolina, like all states, has limited doses of vaccine. As the federal government is able to distribute more and more doses to our state, more and more locations will begin to have doses available and be able to schedule more appointments for those 70 and older.
The information in the locator map is provided to DHEC with assistance from the South Carolina Hospital Association and other vaccine providers. The status of facilities on the map can change daily, and more locations will be added to the map in the coming days and weeks. DHEC is also working to ensure locations are able to provide vaccine in rural and underserved communities.
We ask that you please check the vaccine locator map at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator regularly for updated information — the information by location can change daily, based on vaccine availability. DHEC's Care Line, which can assist in providing phone numbers for calling locations and scheduling appointments, is expected to continue to experience high call volume.
We ask all South Carolinians to please be patient as we work to make certain the limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine that's available in our state are provided first and foremost to those most vulnerable to this deadly disease.
South Carolina receives weekly shipments of vaccine from the federal government, typically at the beginning of each week. The most current vaccine allocation information for South Carolina is available at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
