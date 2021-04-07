COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster's office announced Wednesday that DHL Supply Chain (DHL), plans to build a facility in Cherokee County . The $92.7 million project will create 249 new jobs.
DHL provides customized logistics solutions based on globally standardized warehousing, transportation and integrated services components, according to a news release. The company's Cowpens project will be at 600 Webber Road, and will include a 1.3 million-square-foot warehouse, which will increase the company’s operating capacity.
The facility is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022. People interested in working at the new warehouse can look for opening at WorkforDHL.com.
McMaster said the Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits for the project and a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was also awarded to Cherokee County to help with project costs.
