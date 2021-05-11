ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say that a meetup to sell a diamond ring resulted in gunshots and the theft of $10,500.
According to police, a man listed a diamond ring for sale on Facebook Marketplace and agreed to meet up with a buyer at a Wells Fargo bank along Hendersonville Rd.
Police say that the negotiated price for the ring was $10,500 when the buyer met the seller at the bank to have the money deposited.
APD says that the buyer fled the building with the ring and drove off in a gold Nissan Maxima. The seller then realized that the cash he was holding was not the negotiated amount and began to pursue the suspect, according to police. Police say that the seller then began shooting at the buyer's vehicle.
Asheville police confirm that no injuries were reported in the incident.
The buyer is still being sought after by police and is described as being in his mid-20s and measuring around six feet tall with short black hair.
The seller, Alexander David Bacon was charged and arrested on two counts of discharging a gun within city limits but has since been released from jail on a $5,000 bond, according to APD.
Anyone with information on the buyer is encouraged to call Asheville police at (828) 252-1110.
