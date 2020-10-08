GREENVILLE SC, (FOX Carolina)- Dick's Sporting Goods announced in a news release that it is holding a job fair on October 14.
The national sporting goods chain is calling the event "National Signing Day" and says that it will be offering seasonal associate positions nationwide. The job fair is nation wide and will be held at the following locations in the Charlotte area:
- Hickory, N.C.
- Matthews, N.C.
- Huntersville, N.C.
- Mooresville, N.C.
- Concord, N.C.
- Gastonia, N.C.
- Morganton, N.C.
- Salisbury, N.C.
- Pineville, N.C.
- Rock Hill, S.C.
- Charlotte, N.C. (South Park Mall, Northlake Mall)
The company says it plans on hiring up to 9,000 new associates for its holiday shopping season.
Dick's Sporting Goods says interested applicants are encouraged to apply online.
