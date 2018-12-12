An early December quake in Tennessee produced lots of buzz around the Southeast on the morning of the 12th!
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has assigned this quake a preliminary 4.4 rating with a secondary quake (likely an aftershock) a 3.3. The epicenter was 11 km. NNE of Decatur, TN, which is not far from Chattanooga.
This quake occurred in the East Tennessee Seismic Zone (ETSZ) – an area commonly known for minor earthquakes. In fact, the strongest earthquake ever recorded in this region was a 4.6 in Knoxville back in 1973. Second to only the New Madrid Seismic Zone, the ETSZ is one of the most seismically active area in the eastern United States.
A 2011 5.8 earthquake in Virginia was felt over 600 miles away, even into southeastern Canada. So, it’s no surprise this earthquake was felt hundreds of miles away! By contrast, a similar earthquake (6.0) in California in 2014 was only felt 250 miles away.
There are a couple of theories regarding this difference – from natural to man-made/human-induced. Per the USGS, population density plays an important factor – there are plenty of more urban city centers versus the sparser population density out west.
Furthermore, according to the USGS, human-induced activities such as impounding of water behind dams, injection of fluid, extraction of fluid or gas, and quarrying operations could have an influence. On the other hand, USGS scientists say older rock formations have been exposed to more extremes in terms of pressure and temperature changes, making them denser and harder; additionally, the lack of major fault lines produces a “smoother” avenue for which seismic waves to travel.
