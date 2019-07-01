TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - There’s a store in Greenville County where you can buy Amazon’s overstock merchandise for just a few bucks.
It’s called Bin Time and it’s located at 5201 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors.
“Anything amazon has, we get it in here,” said Jay Salisbury, co-owner of Bin Time.
Salisbury said the store is comprised of 23 large wooden bins.
Each week, they receive Amazon overstock merchandise by the truck load and fill the bins.
“There is no rhyme or reason. We just fill the bins up with everything from simple tools to high-end products,” Salisbury said. “We get clothing, pet food, and everything in between.”
Salisbury said the store opens every Saturday and Sunday with new merchandise.
Everything sells for $3 per item on those days.
Then on Monday, everything left sells for $2 per item.
Finally, on Tuesday, the remaining items sell for $1.
“Then we get new merchandise and get ready to it all over again on the weekend.”
Bin Time is an independently owned store and not directly affiliated with Amazon, Salisbury said.
“We just acquire their overstock by the shelf and sell it at deep discounts.”
Click here to learn more about Bin Time’s hours and specials.
