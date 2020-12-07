GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Rec made an unusual discovery in a lake recently: they found a nine-pound goldfish in the water at Oak Grove Lake.
Greenville Rec posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:
Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9lb goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes. The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.
Goldfish are the member of the carp family and are native to China. According to New York's Department of Environmental Conservation, escaped goldfish and wild descendants are commonly found in pond waters there, some up to 14 inches in length.
