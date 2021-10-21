ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A diesel fuel spill has temporarily closed the 15 block of Page Ave., according to the Asheville Fire Department.
The department said a large amount of diesel fuel has been spilled.
Crews are cleaning up the spill now.
We’ll bring you more updates as they become available.
