LITTLE ROCK, AR (FOX Carolina) – A menu item at an Arkansas restaurant is going viral.
The dish is called “My Girlfriend’s Not Hungry” on the side dish menu.
The description reads “Add extra French fries to your entrée and 2 fried chicken wings or 3 fried cheese sticks.”
Sleepy Panda shared a photo of the menu on Facebook on Monday and it has since racked up more than 5,000 comments and 5,000 reactions.
Mama D’s even shared a news story about the menu on Facebook.
Now, if only a restaurant could come up with a menu for when your significant other says “Whatever you want to eat is fine with me.”
