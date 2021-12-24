GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Christmas Eve is sure to be a busy day. Traffic, last minute shopping, big dinner preparations.
While some are out and about, the hustle and bustle can lead to you getting hungry.
For that reason, FOX Carolina wanted to know what restaurant schedules would be looking like come the 24th and 25th.
We stopped by Society Sandwich Bar & Social, the owner Jeremy Krauze will be open the 24th, 11 a.m. until 2 a.m.
We asked if they would be open Christmas Day, too.
“Yes sir, we’ll be open 6 pm until 2 am Christmas Day with limited food menu but full two floors, full bar as well,” he said.
Here’s a list of place that will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.