CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Diocese of Charleston will begin livestreaming liturgies and other devotions from the Chapel of the Holy Family amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Chapel of the Holy Family is located in Charleston.
The schedule of daily and weekend Masses, and other devotions, is as follows:
On Facebook: facebook.com/DioceseChas
- Daily Mass, Monday through Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
- Stations of the Cross, Fridays at 3 p.m.
On YouTube: youtube.com/DioceseChas
- Sunday Mass with Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone at 11 a.m. (English)
- Misa en español los domingos a la 12:30 p.m. (Mass in Spanish)
Learn more at charlestondiocese.org/covid-19-response.
