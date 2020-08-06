GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The descendants of the Confederate soldier depicted in the monument in downtown Greenville are reacting to the recent Black Lives Matter protests. We spoke with two who say they agree with the protesters who want to monument to be taken down.
They believe there are several other locations where it can stand and that is time for it to be removed from the prominent spot where it sits right now.
Megan, who didn't want her last name used, told FOX Carolina that her great grandfather’s cousin was James Ligon.
“I am a proud to stand up for anyone who needs an ally regardless if it is BLM, LGBTQ+, domestic abuse, or any other cause that someone needs help speaking upon. I am 100% on board with it being taken down, moved, thrown into a lake, or whatever," Megan says.
"I am a direct descendant of James Ligon. The confederate soldier whose statue was the site of a protest today. No one, I mean NO ONE, in my family was there to protest.
Anyone saying that it would disgrace or belittle the family of James Ligon, have no actual idea what any of us think.
Personally, I don’t understand the want or need to memorialize the confederacy. The confederacy was a separate country and they lost the war.
You want to talk about patriotism? Stop idolizing the people who tried to over throw the United States. Take down the statues. If anyone in my family or other descendants of James Ligon want the statue, let them have it.
No other country that has had a civil war has statues of the losing side. Civil wars should not be idolized. They should be reminders that we work better together than separate."
Jack Ligon says they don't have any intention of sending things to the mayor. He says he can only speak for himself and he just wanted to share their opinion on the matter and essentially say "I hear you" and he agrees it should be moved.
Ligon believes, "Whenever we have visitors and even locals who are in town particularly in the African-American community, they shouldn’t feel like there is this relic that is symbolic of that oppression and bigotry that their ancestors and even themselves to some extent that they have faced at the hands of my ancestors."
He posted to Facebook:
"The family of James Ligon respectfully asks you to not speak for us and our ancestors "legacies." My cousin Megan said it best: We weren't at the protest and you have no right to speak for us.
You sure as hell have no right to speak for me, the last of my line, last of my name. Argue all you want on statues but this statue has MY name on it and by God, my family and I have a say in this fight.
Let it be known, the last Ligon says:
TAKE IT DOWN. NOW!
#blacklivesmatter #HeritageofHate #overthiss*** #SayHerName #SayHisName"
Jack Ligon says that he was proud of his country when watching the protests because it showed people using their voices and making their opinions known. He says as someone who's name is on the statue, it's time to take it down.
Ligon says that his great, great, great grandfather is in Pelzer at the Sandy Spring Baptist Church cemetery.
The monument was moved from it's original location back in 1922, according to the City of Greenville's website. However, that was before the Heritage Act went into effect.
According to the City of Greenville, the statue cannot be moved and is protected by the heritage act. Unless lawmakers vote for it's removal, there is nothing the city of Greenville can do, according to the city's spokesperson.
