COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough has resigned, according to Governor Henry McMaster.
Pough resigns after serving as director of the department the last five years.
“I’m grateful for Mr. Pough’s five years of leadership at the Department of Juvenile Justice and his passion for the work of rehabilitating the young people who come under the supervision of the agency,” said McMaster. “We will immediately begin working to find the best possible person to lead the agency into the future.”
Eden Hendrick will now serve as the acting director of the department until a permanent director is nominated by McMaster and confirmed by the South Carolina senate. Hendrick most recently served as Assistant General Counsel at the South Carolina Department of Administration.
Hendrick most recently served as the Senior Deputy Director of the department last week and has also served as an attorney with the South Carolina Department of Social Services. She also led the Richland County Family Division in the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s office from 2015 to May 2020.
Hendrick graduated with honors from the University of Georgia in 2002 before receiving a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2005.
