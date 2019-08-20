GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A disabled 18-wheeler was blocking lanes of I-85 South between Pelham Road and the I-385 interchange Tuesday afternoon.
According to the SCDOT, the disabled vehicle is one mile north of the Exit 51.
A FOX Carolina employee said all traffic is having to merge into the left lane in order to pass the truck, causing a backup.
MORE NEWS - 2.0 magnitude earthquake registered near Greenwood Monday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.