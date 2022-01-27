GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate father got quite the surprise today after getting a car his daughter won through a contest on Facebook. Satorri Rogers says her father Ricky is a disabled veteran that recently totaled his vehicle and was having trouble getting to and from doctor appointments.
"Anything else I could do to try to get him in a better situation at the moment," Rogers says.
Byrider of Laurens road Greenville held the Facebook contest for participants to win a 2007 black Toyota Camry. Out of over 300 entries, Byriders President Jonathan Gandolfo says Roger's entry was a clear winner. "We are captivated by this story and it's a disabled vet and we wanted to be able to help out."
"This just couldn't have came at a better time for me. I got a lot of health things going on. I got a lot of appointments to get to," Ricky Rogers says.
Byrider says the Rogers will also get one year of liability insurance and service for free.
