ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A disabled Vietnam veteran is asking the community for help in locating a stolen golf cart. Robert Pepper says his 2015 red Club Car golf cart was stolen out of his driveway on December 20th around 3:00 a.m. on Lakeview Drive in Anderson. Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff's Department confirm the theft saying the suspect or suspects are now facing charges of Grand Larceny.
"One of my motion alarms had gone off so I got up and checked it but I'm used to deer tripping them," Robert Pepper says. "The person that stole my golf cart came through here and pushed it backwards out of here and that's what set off the alarm.
A Purple Heart ribbon was on the front of the cart along with a Purple Heart New Hampshire license tag below it according to Pepper. He says he can't believe someone just walked up and took it right out of his driveway.
"I worked hard for that. I saved my money to buy this thing. I'm on disability, a Vietnam veteran and I don't have an awful lot of money to spend on something", Pepper says.
Pepper and his grandson are often seen driving the golf cart around the neighborhood to interact with neighbors since Pepper says his disabilities and COPD make it hard for him to walk. Surveillance video Pepper gave to deputies shows a person walking across Peppers yard, bending down next to the golf cart, and then pushing it backwards down the driveway.
Neighbors tell us it's sad that someone would target the Vietnam veteran. "It's really frustrating when folks who can't afford to replace things, who rely on things, lose these things that are part of their everyday life," Rick Owens says.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Department or you can remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
