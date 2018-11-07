ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sandy Hanebrink votes at a precinct in the Five Forks area of Anderson County. She's paralyzed and uses a wheelchair to get around. On Tuesday, November 6, she pulled up at her precinct to vote curbside. She says it took about 45 minutes for someone to notice she needed to vote curbside.
"It's a step up to get to the ramp and so you can't be apart of experience of waiting in line, and going inside, and doing it just like everyone else, so the alternative is to have curbside," Hanebrink said.
She says she saw another voter with a handicap placard who tried to vote as well and another man who threw his hands off and drove off. She said after waiting for so long without help she decided to call 911. She says it's not the first time she's reported her concerns about the precinct.
"I've been trying to get them to move since 1999 and every year they say, this is probably the last year we're going to be here," she said.
Hanebrink says the precinct doesn't meet meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. She's also the executive director of Touch the Future, and organization that helps raise awareness about laws for the disabled.
"I called 911 and said to them, look this isn't an emergency, but I'm trying to vote and nobody's working curbside, and it's not accessible, I can't get in the building," she said."It's not just a building code. The Americans with Disabilities Act is a civil rights act, and voting is the corner stone of our democracy."
The poll clerk, Micahel Bratcher says he didn't realize anyone needed help until another voter came inside and told him there was someone outside parked in the middle of the road and backing up traffic. Bratcher says that's when he went outside to help her.
"We moved her up to the front of the line to get her taken care of, and then she went on, and that's all I knew about it until the Sheriff arrived to say she had called 911," Bratcher said.
He says once he helped Hanebrink vote and she left and deputy came inside. Bratcher says he told him what happened and the deputy left. However, Hanebrink believes the deputy expedited the voting process. Katy Smith, the executive director of Anderson County Voter Registration and Elections says the incident is being investigated.
"We also would like for them to know that we have already looked into this particular polling location, and it is one that is our top priority in moving it to one that's more accessible to all voters," Smith said.
