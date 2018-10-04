FLORENCE, SC (AP/FOX Carolina) - A 74-year-old disbarred lawyer is accused of shooting seven law enforcement officers, and killing one, who were serving warrants at his Florence County home.
Late Wednesday evening, a spokesman for the City of Florence identified the fallen police officer as Terrence Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the police force, according to the Associated Press.
The shootings took place in the Vintage Place community, an upscale neighborhood off of Hoffmeyer Road, officials said.
Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said during a news conference that three Florence County deputies and four city officers were shot.
The sheriff's office said deputies were serving a warrant in the Vintage Place neighborhood when the male suspect opened fire on them, shooting the deputies. Florence police then responded to assist, when the four police officers were then shot.
Deputies said they were investigating an alleged sexual assault of a child by another person who lived at the home.
Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby said deputies were attempting to serve a warrant on a 27-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a foster child.
We're also told a civilian was shot in the altercation. That person's condition and name have not been released .
OFFICER KILLED WAS 30-YEAR VETERAN
Florence city officials said Detective Terrence Carraway died after being shot during the incident.
Carraway was an Air Force veteran and had just celebrated his 30-year anniversary as a law enforcement officer.
Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler called Carraway "bravest police officer I have ever known,” and a "good friend."
SIX OTHER OFFICERS WERE SHOT
Three other Florence city police officers and three county deputies were also wounded in the shooting Tuesday.
On Thursday, an official with the sheriff's office said the injured officers included three females and three males.
Two of the females were in critical condition Thursday and one was expected to recover.
Two of the male victims were in stable condition and the third had been released from the hospital Thursday.
THE SUSPECT WAS A 74-YEAR-OLD FORMER LAWYER
On Thursday, Chief Deputy Kirby identified the suspect as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins. He said Hopkins was hospitalized with a head wound after being taken into custody.
The Associated Press reports Hopkins is a disbarred lawyer who has been charged several times in recent years. He is the husband of Florence divorce attorney Cheryl Turner-Hopkins.
OFFICIALS OFFER CONDOLENCES, CALL FOR PRAYERS
Chief Allen Heidler with the Florence Police Department said, "These officers are my family. We will take care of them, and we will take care of their loved ones, but I want you to please pray for these officers and their families. Pray for the family of the bravest police officer that I have ever known."
Sheriff Kenney Boone of Florence County said, "I would ask that you please put these officers and their families in your prayers, please life them up. The victims in the case need all the support we can give them. We're going to make sure they're taken care of."
Governor Henry McMaster tweeted about the shooting, calling for prayers for the officers:
"This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence."
On Thursday, McMaster also ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff.
Sen. Tim Scott also tweeted that he was praying for the officers:
"Prayers with injured officers in Florence and their families."
SC Attorney General Alan Wilson also offering his thoughts and prayers on Twitter:
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has also confirmed they will be sending deputies to Florence to support FCSO operations.
Later in the evening, President Trump offered his support for FCSO and FPD on Twitter.
Senator Lindsey Graham later expressed his own sentiments on the day's shooting.
As the evening went on, several law enforcement agencies and leaders offered their support.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook, saying "Our hearts are extremely heavy tonight as we learned of the unbelievable tragedy in Florence earlier this evening. We are prayerfully upholding our fellow law enforcement officers and their families with the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Like other law enforcement agency in the State, we are standing ready to support our brothers and sister in any way they need us."
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office posted "Along with the entire State of South Carolina, please join us in offering your thoughts and prayers for all officers and deputies involved in the tragic incident that occurred in Florence County, SC this afternoon."
Don Reynolds, sheriff of Laurens County, joined the calls for prayers, saying "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our fallen brother in Florence County and for those injured in the senseless shooting that occurred this evening. Please join me in praying for these and all law enforcement as they put themselves in danger to provide safety and justice for others."
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office also lent their prayers on Facebook, and the Union County Sheriff's Office page posted a graphic featuring the thin blue line.
Spartanburg PD also spoke out, saying "SPD extends our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters in blue in Florence SC as they mourn the loss of their officer and pray for the recovery of the others injured."
SPD's post also quoted John 15:13 from the Bible, which says "Greater love has no one than this that he lay down his life for his friends."
