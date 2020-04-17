GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – House of Raeford’s discount chicken sale in Greenville on Friday brought out a large crowd.
The meat producer said they are taking refrigerated trailers full of 40-pound cases of chicken products to communities in the Carolinas and Georgia since poultry has been hard to find in grocery store meat cases amid the stay-home orders and waves of panic buying.
On Friday, trucks loaded with House of Raeford chicken were setup at Relentless Church off Haywood Road.
They were selling 40-pound cases of boneless-skinless breasts for $40, party wings for $40, and jumbo drumsticks for $20. Cash only.
House of Raeford said a portion of the proceeds will also be donated to the church.
Our crew at the sale said cars were lined up all the way back to Laurens Road waiting to get access to the sale.
