(FOX Carolina) - Starting today, parents will once again have some help getting their kids to sleep thanks to some Disney Magic.
For the second year in a row, the Disney's Bedtime Hotline will be back and kids can hear up to six special goodnight messages.
Kids will be able to hear from Mickey, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Else, Yoda and Spider-man.
The phone number will run from today through September 30 and is available throughout the U.S.
Families can call the toll-free number 1-877-7-MICKEY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.