GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thinking about taking a Disney Cruise with the kids? Be sure your children five years old and older are all vaccinated for it is now a requirement, according to the Disney Cruise Line website.
The cruise line's website says starting Jan. 13, 2022, all guests ages five and up are required to be fully vaccinated. Guest who are ages four and younger must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result take three days and 24 hours before their sail date.
The COVID-19 test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test, according to the cruise line. Guests may take their test from any independent testing supplier, however, Disney Cruise Line has secured a special rate of $98.33 per PCR test through our third-party vendor, Inspire Diagnostics.
Disney Cruise Line said the following:
"As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority. Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board. We are resuming sailing in a gradual, phased approach that emphasizes multiple layers of health and safety measures, considering guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts. Under this guidance, we’ve reimagined your cruise experience so we all can enjoy the magic responsibly."
