Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - Upstate families are invited to help collect non-perishable items for Harvest Food Bank, presented by Disney On Ice on Saturday, November 3rd. The food drive will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena plaza on Saturday, from noon to 2:00 p.m., according to a news release
The news release states, if guests donate five cans or more to the food drive, they will receive a complimentary ticket voucher for the upcoming opening night of Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. The limit is 2 vouchers per family and supplies are limited.
The Worlds of Enchantment Food Drive at the Well will include activities such as face painting, balloon animals, B93.7, prizes, and more! Officials say plan to arrive earlier because the vouchers are limited to the first 1,000 people. After that, guest who donate the minimum five cans can purchase special discounted tickets.
Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment takes over the Bon Secours Wellness Arena November 21st through the 25th. Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment start at $15. Tickets are subject to availability, and VIP and Front Row seating is limited. Market pricing applies to all tickets.
All seats are reserved, and tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, GSP Box Office at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.