(FOX Carolina) - Parents it's official, the Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to bring some magic to fans and families everywhere.
Starting today and running through April 30, kids can call and hear one of five special messages.
Kids will be able to hear from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.
The toll-free hotline will run for a limited time and is limited to one message per call.
Families can call the toll-free number 1-877-7-MICKEY.
In addition to the hotline, parents can download some free sleep content activities here.
