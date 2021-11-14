JONESVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are responding to a shooting at a mini mart in Jonesville on Furman Finley Hwy after one person was injured, according to the Union County Dispatch.
Dispatch says one victim was taken to the hospital.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
