MILLS RIVER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Three people are in a western North Carolina hospital after a water rescue on the French Broad River early Sunday evening.
Dispatchers confirm with FOX Carolina that all three people were in a car that went into the water on NC-191/Haywood Road. Rescue crews were able to get them out, however.
All three were taken to Mission Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown as of writing, but officials say all three were hurt.
We're told the car they were in was partially submerged.
Trooper Brent Hipp with NCHP later offered more details to FOX Carolina about what happened, which he confirmed happened shortly after 4 p.m. Hipp says the incident is technically a car accident because the blue Ford Mustang initially went off the right side of the road before the driver reportedly over-corrected. However, Hipp says the car went off the right side of the road again, going off an an embankment and hitting trees.
Hipp says the Mustang ended up on its side in a field that was flooded during the rain. He also said the three passengers included two males and one female.
Henderson County Rescue Squad and Mills River FD
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.