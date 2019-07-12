ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Firefighters are responding to a Cracker Barrel in Powdersville, after a fire in the kitchen broke out, dispatch confirmed.
Thankfully nobody was injured, they said.
Dispatch says the call came in as a response requested to the restaurant along Hwy 53 around 9 p.m.
Dispatch confirmed the fire has been contained.
The Anderson County Fire Department is currently on scene.
