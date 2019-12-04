ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews say a home is engulfed in flames Wednesday after a fire broke out.
Dispatchers for Anderson County tell us the call from the 200 block of Shadow Hill Drive came in at 5:04 p.m., and that the house was ablaze when fire crews arrived.
Nobody was hurt, and everyone who was inside made it out safely.
Crews were still on scene as of 6:20 p.m.
