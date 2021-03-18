ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Fire Department is responding to a fire at Belton Woods apartment complex along Howard Lane, according to Anderson County Dispatch.
Dispatch also confirmed that Anderson Police and EMS are responding to the scene as well.
According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay tuned for updates.
