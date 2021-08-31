ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson Fire Department says firefighters responded to a small structure fire along E Street on Tuesday night.
Officials say that when crews arrived, they found a small fire that was already out.
The fire was caused by an electrical outlet off the wall, according to officials. There was not much fire or smoke damage, but they had to disconnect the electricity from the house due to some issues.
Officers also responded to the scene to help the family find other arrangements to stay until the home is safe again, according to officials.
