ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Anderson County dispatch said deputies are on the scene of an armed robbery.
Dispatch said the call came in at 11 p.m. Wednesday at Hickory Point gas station on Hwy 29 North.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Deputies said no arrests have been made yet.
This is an active investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
