GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say deputies are responding to reports of an armed robbery at a local auto parts store Wednesday night.
We're told the AutoZone on Anderson Road is the victim of the reported crime, and that it was called in around 9 p.m. The scene is active and an investigation is underway.
Dispatch also told us possible injuries were reported, but did not go into detail about how severe they were nor what type they were.
Details are still developing, but we have a crew on the way. Stay with FOX Carolina for more updates as we get them.
